(ANSA) – FLORENCE, FEBRUARY 28 – “Mario Sconcerti represented a professionalism, a human quality, but above all he was a man who made us understand how strong the link is between journalism, sport, storytelling and football. Thank you the Technical Sector and the Coaches Association, then Demetrio Albertini and Renzo Ulivieri, for having wanted to recognize him” the title of technical director ad honorem from the technical sector of the FIGC. This was stated by the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, on the sidelines of the ceremony in memory of the journalist, taking place at Palazzo Vecchio.



For Gravina, it is “a title that certainly pays homage to the man, to the journalist but above all to his career which he built in Florence and at the Coverciano Technical Center where he has always shown a great love for his journalism and above all for football”. Football, he added, “is a popular art and with him it has become a strong intellectual vocation, therefore his ability to represent what football is that I love, the football of values, high professionalism”. (HANDLE).

