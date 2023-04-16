Gravina: “Trentalange’s resignation is an act of responsibility” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 16 – “Everyone regretted what happened, it was not easy to govern The Hague in the following months. But I also take this opportunity to confirm, despite the mistakes made in the D’Onofrio affair on which I do not want pause, respect for Alfredo Trentalange who with his resignation has shown great responsibility and a great sense of attachment to the entire refereeing class and love for the world of football. Thank you, Alfredo”. This was stated by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, via video link in the opening greetings of the Aia general assembly, for which Carlo Pacifici is the only candidate for the presidency.



“For this I sincerely thank Duccio Baglioni for having guided one of the institutions of the federal world with great sensitivity and competence in today’s elections – he added – To Pacifici, on the other hand, a warm wish. A serious and discreet person, fundamental characteristics of those who want work for others and not for himself.He will be part of our team and will make a contribution of seriousness and competence.



Today it inherits an association that must feel part of the federation”. (ANSA).

