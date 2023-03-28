news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 28 – “An intellectual journalist, a profound connoisseur of social dynamics and a great sports fan, he dedicated his entire life to knowing and narrating the profound features of humanity and its various facets, therefore also of football, with special care and attention.



We are losing an absolute champion”. Thus the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, remembers the great journalist who died yesterday evening in Rome at the age of 84. (ANSA).

