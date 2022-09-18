As Manchester City’s £100 million signing, Jack Grealish has recently faced growing scepticism and admitted that his Champions League performance with Dortmund was not the best. In Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Wolves, Jack Grealish scored a goal in the opening 55 seconds to help the team top the Premier League table.

After Grealish thanked Guardiola, Guardiola said: “I told them many times, everyone, I trust them unconditionally. I know them, I can trust them conditionally, and Grealish is no exception. Scored a goal and played well. Every time he had the ball, it was one-on-one against the opposing full-backs. He didn’t score or assist before, but it was only a matter of time.”

“They don’t need to say thank you. I have confidence in them all and they will do well. Of course I am happy for him, a win, a good performance. That’s why I am happy with the goal he scored. “

Before this game, Grealish was under a lot of pressure, with 0 goals and 0 assists in the Premier League and the Champions League. After scoring an early goal, he showed top form and also attracted a kick from the opposing player Collins.

Getty Images

Getty