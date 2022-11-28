Jack Grealish spoke highly of Messi’s World Cup performance, but he believes that Brazil is England’s biggest opponent on the way to the championship.

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish says he has been following every World Cup game and believes the talented Brazil are England’s biggest rivals in the title race. In addition, Grealish also particularly praised the performance of Messi and Mbappe.

In an interview, Grealish said: “Honestly, I watched all the games. We can watch the game everywhere, and it is good to watch every day. I watched Messi’s game, unbelievable. He played in the second half. Showed his quality and Mbappe did the same.”

“I think there are a lot of good teams at the moment, some teams with one player that is unstoppable, but I think Brazil is the one that has impressed me the most so far. They have a lot of talent, especially in attack. I think they are, if you ask me who is the biggest threat, it’s Brazil.”

In the first round of the group stage, Grealish scored his first goal in the World Cup, helping the team beat Iran 6-2. In the second game, Grealish came on as a substitute, and England drew 0-0 with the United States.

