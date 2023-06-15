Grealish, the best moments of his party — Sportellate.it

Since he lifted the Champions League, he has given all of himself to the celebrations.

How fast can the internet take an event, grind it up, consume it, and spit it out again as a meme? The “ask the mother, ask the lawyer” which has arrived in ours timeline even before we were able to understand who and what it came from, suggests that the answer to the question is: “a lot”. From the final whistle of Manchester City-Inter, the culmination of the 2022/23 football season, it took Rodri and all the other City players three hours to be eclipsed by another figure, who dragged the glory into memes within hours : Jack Grealish.

The exact second he set foot in the locker room, the highest paid player in City’s history grabbed a can of beer and from that moment he moved to another planet, that of wild partying. Let’s try to retrace the three days of constant drunkenness of Grealish, from handing over the Champions League trophy to partying at a club after the parade through the streets of Manchester.

Saturday, Istanbul

At around 11 pm in Italy, Manchester City raises its first Champions League in history. The usual interviews, photos, celebrations on the field follow and then the players slip into the tunnel of the locker room to continue their evening of glory in the locker room. Grealish immediately has a beer in hand e see let good together with one of the Manchester City warehouse workers and the Champions League trophy. Then the music starts: on the notes of Freed From Desire Grealish loads, on those of Wonder wall he is now the leaderstanding on the table in the center of the locker room.

Throughout the evening, Grealish does not take off the uniform he played in or take a shower. We see him exit the stadium, passing in a particularly annoying way in the interview area, wearing a cap worn backwards, a can of beer in one hand and a large amplifier in the other. During the party on the Istanbul night, Grealish keeps his hat on all the time, even indoors. At a certain point finds to drink two beers at the same time, one from a bottle and the other from a can. Beside her, as in a hallucination, at a certain point he appears George Russell.

The party continues until dawn and moves outdoors. Grealish dances Danza Kuduro standing on a loveseat; he still wears the game uniform and rubber Puma slippers on his feet. After a few tens of minutes she is singing Rock This Party together with Haaland – who, at least, has changed – in the general delirium. In the following hours, someone convinces Grealish to tidy up and indeed we see it board the coach that will take City to Istanbul Airport in a gray T-shirt, yellow-tinted glasses and a drink in hand. Upon landing in Manchester he looks like a person who has landed on earth for the first time.

Sunday, Ibiza

Manchester City has decided to do things in style to celebrate the Treble and therefore some players, who have returned to Manchester a few hours ago, are already embarking on a private flight that takes them to Ibiza on Sunday evening. There Grealish, Walker and company have a whole floor of Ushuaia reserved and the plan is to party until the club closes at 6.30am, then return to Manchester in time for the Monday afternoon parade. Without falling into easy stereotypes, the combination between Ibiza and a group of mostly English twenty/thirty year olds can be explosive and it is already clear from the arrival of the players on the Balearic island, dressed in full British style on vacation.

Grealish in particular wears black knickerbockers and a blue short-sleeved shirt with a colorful pattern, closed with a single button, chosen at random mid-bust. There are no photos or videos of Grealish’s night spent at Ushuaia, but the images from the next morning are quite eloquent. As in any scene from Weekend with the Dead, Jack Grealish heads – or rather is directed – towards the Ibiza airport with sunglasses on and the hood of the sweatshirt on his head, supported by Kyle Walker, who from now on forward he will assume the official role of guardian of the English wing. At the airport, the staff, probably moved with pity, offers Grealish a wheelchair to get around.

Monday, Manchester

The part of the team returning from Ibiza lands in Manchester in the late morning. Grealish he is still dressed exactly as he was when he set foot on the island. Once again someone manages to make it presentable again and in the mid-afternoon the team gets on a tram – suitably reserved – which will take them to the start of the parade with the open bus. Jack Grealish is inexplicably shirtless and decides to sing “Please Don’t Go” to Bernardo Silva, in the odor of transfer. Halfway through the journey he persuades a companion to pour beer into his mouth rather eagerly. We continue to be inside a tram, better to remember that. Got off the tram he also has a meeting the limits of the surreal with Troy Hawke, a character of comedian Milo McCabe, telling him he has the calves of a baby rhino.

Once again someone manages to get him to put on a shirt and as the team moves towards the bus we see him show off skill pouring into his mouth (approximately) some sparkling wine held with the hand in which he also holds his sunglasses and telephone. Start the journey with the open bus and, ready to go, Haaland she pours champagne on his head. Grealish remains absolutely unmoved and finds a new excuse to take off his shirt. Less than halfway through, he’s on the back of the bus, arms wide like the Christ of Rio, giving us an iconic photo. From then on, he reappears Kyle Walkerwho half the time holds him by the elastic of his shorts to prevent him from falling out.

The bus ride ends and, somehow, Grealish recovers a reflective safety vest, which from then on he will wear strictly bare-chested. On his way to the stage he dances, sings, hug and kiss the fans behind the barriers. In front of the tide of fans waiting to see the treble trophies, Grealish he claims sincerely: “I don’t think I’ve slept yet” and immediately afterwards he claims to be a turkey. While he is imitating one, he is quenched with vodka poured directly down his throat by Kalvin Phillips. The fans present ironically invite prayers for his liver.

The celebrations aren’t over yet, the whole squad with spouses in tow move on to the Depot Mayfield club to continue the celebrations. Grealish – as well as Haaland – appears wearing silk pajamas by Dolce and Gabbana, obviously with sneakers on his feet. Between drinks – yes, again – he launches into a modified version of ABBA’s Voulez-Vous in honor of Bernardo Silva. Bernardo that Grealish, earlier in the day, had defined “his favorite person”, adding that he looks “homeless”. Even at the Depot Mayfield Grealish is the life of the party: he’s the one having more fun than anyone else. Of course always wearing pajamas. Even in Manchester the party goes on until the first light of dawn.

Epilogue

On June 16, England are due to play their first Euro 2024 qualifying match against Malta. Jack Grealish surprisingly arrived at the retreat in time, walking on his legs. In the photo that appears on the social networks of the English national team, Grealish is the only one who still seems to be hungover. But he’s probably fine with that.