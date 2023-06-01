[Great Beauty in Guangdong]Youth shine in Zhuhai dragon boat race! Zhuhai Doumen: Dragon Boat Youth Inherit New Forces

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong The Doumen Dragon Boat Race Invitational is set to take place in Zhuhai, Guangdong on June 3. A total of 41 teams from the Greater Bay Area and Zhuhai are all ready to fight for the title of the tournament. Among them, one team has drawn the attention of sports lovers with its young members, whose average age is just 15.3 years old, with the youngest only 12 years old. This team hails from an amateur sports school and receives rigorous training every afternoon. Sports enthusiasts hope the team must thrive and innovate over the years to come, building upon its rich heritage and legacy.

The Dragon Boat Team of the Youth Sports School is training by Zheng Da/photo

All the dragons come out together, leaping over the waves to be the first. The 2023 Zhuhai Citizens Fitness Games Doumen Dragon Boat Invitational will kick off on June 3. Recently, 41 dragon boat teams from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Zhuhai local group have assembled and are training day and night to compete for this year’s “Dragon King” throne. Among them, a youth sports school dragon boat team with an average age of only 15.3 years old is exuding new energy. The members of the Dragon Boat Team of the Youth Sports School are students of the Doumen District Youth Amateur Sports School. The youngest is only 12 years old. They train methodically with the sound of gongs and drums every afternoon, and try their best to move forward. The ancient dragon boat pushes forward the waves of time, and the inheritance of traditional culture will be more vital and creative.

【author】

Text/Yang Xuewei, Zheng Da, Li Xu

Video/Wu Guosong Zheng Da Li Xu Chen Yidian