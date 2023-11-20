Home » Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against Serbia to be shown on BBC Sport
Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against Serbia to be shown on BBC Sport

GB beat France in September to reach the Davis Cup quarter-finals

Great Britain’s bid for success in the Davis Cup this month in Malaga, Spain will be shown live on BBC Sport.

GB face Serbia – led by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic – in the quarter-finals on 23 November.

The tie will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 15:00 GMT.

Britain, who last won the trophy in 2015, reached the Davis Cup Final Eight with a thrilling victory over France in September.

In a round-robin event held in Manchester, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points before winning the deciding doubles to book the home side’s spot in the quarter-finals in Malaga.

Later that week, captain Leon Smith’s team were drawn in the last eight against Serbia.

The GB captain initially named the same five-man squad – including three-time major champion Andy Murray, British number one Cameron Norrie, number two Evans and talented youngster Jack Draper – for the knockout phase.

However, Murray pulled out last week with a shoulder injury and Evans – who was instrumental in helping them qualify – withdrew after injuring his calf in Vienna in October.

Smith has brought in Joe Salisbury – who won the doubles title at the ATP Finals on Sunday – as a replacement for Evans and Liam Broady for Murray.

If Great Britain beat Serbia, they will play in the semi-finals on Saturday, 25 November at 11:00 GMT. The tie would be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The final takes place on Sunday, 26 November at 15:00 GMT and the BBC will have live coverage whether GB are involved or not.

