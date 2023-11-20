Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against Serbia to be shown on BBC Sport

GB beat France in September to reach the Davis Cup quarter-finals

Great Britain’s bid for success in the Davis Cup this month in Malaga, Spain will be shown live on BBC Sport.

GB face Serbia – led by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic – in the quarter-finals on 23 November.

The tie will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 15:00 GMT.

Britain, who last won the trophy in 2015, reached the Davis Cup Final Eight with a thrilling victory over France in September.

In a round-robin event held in Manchester, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points before winning the deciding doubles to book the home side’s spot in the quarter-finals in Malaga.

Later that week, captain Leon Smith’s team were drawn in the last eight against Serbia.

The GB captain initially named the same five-man squad – including three-time major champion Andy Murray, British number one Cameron Norrie, number two Evans and talented youngster Jack Draper – for the knockout phase.

However, Murray pulled out last week with a shoulder injury and Evans – who was instrumental in helping them qualify – withdrew after injuring his calf in Vienna in October.

Smith has brought in Joe Salisbury – who won the doubles title at the ATP Finals on Sunday – as a replacement for Evans and Liam Broady for Murray.

If Great Britain beat Serbia, they will play in the semi-finals on Saturday, 25 November at 11:00 GMT. The tie would be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The final takes place on Sunday, 26 November at 15:00 GMT and the BBC will have live coverage whether GB are involved or not.

