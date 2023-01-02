Home Sports Great comeback by Martina Di Centa: she is third among the Under 23s in Switzerland
Great comeback by Martina Di Centa: she is third among the Under 23s in Switzerland

Great comeback by Martina Di Centa: she is third among the Under 23s in Switzerland

Really good start for Martina Di Centa, third among the Under 23s in the cross-country ski Tour, who yesterday proposed the 10 km classic pursuit technique in Val Mustair (Switzerland).

“I can only say that this was the best performance of the last period”, commented the 22-year-old from Carnia.

In the race won by the Norwegian Tiril Udnes Weng, Di Centa recovered 15 positions, finishing in 38th place overall at 2’23” from the Scandinavian, resulting in the trio of the best Under 23s (less than 3″ from the first).

The other Carnic athlete Cristina Pittin was less reactive, losing 11 positions instead, finishing 52nd.

On 4 December Martina Di Centa had won the first race of her career at senior level in the international arena, triumphing in the 10 km classic technique (it seems that this length is her race, in short) in Santa Caterina Valfurva, a valid test for the Alpen cross-country skiing cup 2022-2023 (one of the minor circuits below the World Cup).

Her last and only podium in the Alpen cup dates back to December 19, 2020 when she was third in the 10 km classic technique in Formazza.

The daughter and granddaughter of artists (her father is Giorgio and her aunt is Manuela, who together add up to 10 Olympic medals, including three golds) made her debut in the World Cup on 1 January 2021 and her best result is 32nd place obtained in the 10 km classic technique in Val di Fiemme on 3 January.

Are these statistics and yesterday’s test in Switzerland a legible sign of growth? Talent and determination are not lacking.

The Tour continues tomorrow in Oberstdorf, Germany, again with a 10 km TC, but this time with interval starts.

