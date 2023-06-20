Home » Great contribution from our bench, especially Ricci and Biligha
Great contribution from our bench, especially Ricci and Biligha

This is how Ettore Messina commented on the victory in the fifth match of the 2023 championship final: “An important victory, very sweaty. Great contribution from our bench, especially Ricci and Biligha. We clearly won on rebounds, which gave us more offensive possessions. Now let’s see the next one.”

The analysis of the final: “A series that, for those who see it from the outside, is very beautiful, with high-level teams, sold out buildings and great individual plays by champions, who place the decisive plays”.

Today Olimpia circulated the ball better and attacked the area better: “It’s true. We had more patience, the only times we didn’t have it we lost some balls. Otherwise we found good things”.

The use of tall and physical quintets: “The idea was to have bigger and more athletic quintets so as not to suffer from mismatches both in defense and in attack”

Shields test: “He is playing a great final series, very comforting not only for the present, but also for the future. Seeing him at his level is a pleasure for us, for him and for what we have to do in the future ”.

The bench: “They made themselves ready, let’s see for the next matches”

Many more 2-pointers than 3-pointers: “It’s not that you invent. It’s clear, if you shoot 39 from 3, you’re going to have a crazy effort to win. The boys were aware of this and attacked the iron more. We’ll see for race 6, they’ll make some adjustments for sure”.

