by our correspondent Filippo Conticello

Inter leave Barcelona with a very high head, with a chest full of pride and a qualification that is there, you can touch it with your hand. He could have and perhaps should have won it, after having caught the Catalans once again, passed two points ahead and had a more than gigantic opportunity for 4-3. Net of everything, of so much madness that will be remembered for years, Simone Inzaghi’s team proved to be worth the European elite: determined in an inflamed environment, careful in defense but above all courageous in attacking. Other than a bus in front of the door: if they keep this spirit, the Nerazzurri are a moving train.

FIRST HALF — Inzaghi’s dilemma on the eve, one or two strikers, is resolved with the bravest solution: Dzeko plus Lautaro, no temptation to advance Mkhitaryan on the trocar, despite the need to defend himself well from the Catalan winds. The Nerazzurri want to play the ball as much as possible and not just to place the famous bus near Onana, and this is evident in the first half of substance. Xavi, on the other hand, chooses to put Ansu Fati back on the bench to give Raphinha another chance, evanescent at San Siro and decisive this time. For the rest, the two teams are the expected ones, with Calha the director to give the cards and the eternal Piqué returned to the old rooms, in the center of the defense, in place of the injured Christensen. If anything, the position of Sergi Roberto, who often plays inside midfield, is a variant of Barça not easy to read for the Nerazzurri: it serves to increase the pressure even more. As expected, this is what the Catalans exercise from the first minute with the long swaying of the ball from one side of the pitch to the other. The first chance can only come from Lewa, the most feared and controlled: his header from a corner kick is, however, saved on the line by Micki. A danger, of course, but nothing compared to what Inter builds and devours after a quarter of an hour: only in front of Ter Stegen, on a free-kick from Calhanoglu, Dzeko hits the crossbar from two steps. But De Vrij’s mistake is even more incredible: the Dutchman tries the next tap-in, but he manages a sensational smooth. Not enough, Inter also eats a very dangerous counterattack: it is the son of Barella’s stubbornness, tarantulated and omnipresent, who tears up to the edge of the area and frees Dumfries. The shot by the Dutchman, in the mouth of Ter Stegen, is the second, huge Nerazzurri regret of the time. The Inter colleague, Onana, has to defend himself for a long time from some conclusions from outside, but the danger in this stadium is in every corner. Thus, on one of the few occasions in which Lewa manages to free himself from the muzzle of Inzaghi’s power plants, he rains a cross from the Pole on which Raphinha crushes out on the fly without fail. It is a storm signal because the Brazilian is forgiven by the 92.302 of the Camp Nou at exactly 40 ‘, when he invents the one-to-zero play out of thin air: secluded on the left, he finds a corridor for Sergi Roberto (late Mkhitaryan …) and Dembelé network. A result that was not entirely deserved because Inter had governed without risking excessively, indeed they had been much more proactive than in the first leg. See also Sally: Maybe against Stuttgart too many rotations, Kimmich's own penalty area to stop the game is dangerous – yqqlm

SHOOTING — Inzaghi, like every Inter player on the planet, goes to the interval thinking and rethinking Dzeko’s crossbar and the two Dutch mistakes in front of goal rather than the mocking goal immediately: ending the first half with another result would have been saving, as well as fair, but the performance of his people suggests that something good will come. And that’s how after 5 minutes a sacrosanct equal arrives: a chocolate in the middle (as often happens) comes from Dimarco’s left, while Piqué takes a colossal sleep. To collect the ball that falls like a comet in the area is the best in the field for detachment, Barella returned on the most important night the Inter central energy: the control and the turn are like a well-traveled center-forward and seem the reward for an endless sacrifice in every area of ​​the field. The 1-1 is a breath of fresh air, a tonic for Inter who spends long minutes threatening Ter Stegen again, miraculous on an attempt at an own goal by Piqué, still him. Above all on the right Dumfries would have the field to break through but, where the Dutchman fails, Calhanoglu excels: his extraordinary change of play, free Lautaro in the area. Toro does what he had never been able to do until now: a European top play, with a stop and a sharp kick that takes two poles before going inside. The 2-1 of Inter summers leaves the Camp Nou in silence, which looked like a volcano ready to erupt lava. The countermeasures of Xavi, De Jong and Ansu Fati should be trying to break the confidence that the Nerazzurri have gained minute by minute. Inzaghi, on the other hand, pulls away an excellent Dimarco for Darmian and then chooses to cover himself with a 5-4-1 through surprising changes: Dzeko and Chala come out, Bellanova and Gosens enter who widen on the flanks. Everything seems to be in control, but another joke materializes in front of Onana: after a too tender rejection by De Vrij, Lewa finds a not irresistible shot deflected by Bastoni. The ball goes inside, it is 2-2, but it does not cancel the infinite pride of an infinite Inter: when the game is redirecting towards Barcelona, ​​Onana demonstrates how important it is to have a goalkeeper who sees the game with his feet. On an assist from the Cameroonian, Lautaro makes another higher level play finding Gosens in the center of the area for the 3-2. Over? No, not here because this time Lewa finds a header worthy of his name, it is the 3-3 that closes a science fiction game. Asllani, in fact, will not sleep for a month due to the 4-3 goal that seemed to have been made one meter from Ter Stegen. See also Giro d'Italia 2021, Angelo Costa's final pagellone - Sport - Other Sports

October 12, 2022 (change October 13, 2022 | 00:41)

