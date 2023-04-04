Ragusa capital of Sicilian rugby.

On April 16 Rugby Seven with Malta and San Marino.

Indeed, on Sunday 16th April, the rugby stadium in via Forlanini will host a great men’s and women’s Rugby Seven event, in the presence of the national teams of Malta and San Marino, hosted for the occasion in Ragusa.

There will be two Sicilian men’s selections, as well as the women’s teams involved in the National Seven Championship, Iron Ladies Palermo, Cus Catania and, of course, Ragusa Rugby.

The event, organized by the FIR Sicily regional committee, therefore makes Ragusa a well-deserved protagonist of the Sicilian rugby movement.

“It is a great satisfaction for us to organize an event of this magnitude in a stadium like the one in Ragusa – explains the president of the Sicilian Fir committee, Gianni Saraceno – After all, the passion and enthusiasm that Ragusa has always demonstrated in the Sicilian and national rugby movement deserve a showcase like this. For our part, the commitment will obviously be maximum, in collaboration with Ragusa Rugby, to make possible a great day of sport and give an experience to remember to those who take the field and those who watch from the stands”.

Particular satisfaction expressed by the president of Ragusa Rugby, Erman Dinatale.