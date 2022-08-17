Home Sports Great inventions: Guttmann’s 4-2-4, from Hungary to Brazil
Great inventions: Guttmann’s 4-2-4, from Hungary to Brazil

Behind the form so often used at the end of the game to risk the comeback, there is a story full of charm that starts from Hungary in 1956 to mark a Copernican turning point in football.

Today the coaches, taken by the torment because things don’t work out, field four forwards in the last minutes, throw the ball in the middle of the opposing area and, if they score a goal, they say it was thanks to the 4-2-4 (each reference to the victorious Inter in Lecce is purely intentional). But the 4-2-4 is a serious matter, there are people who have studied it, it is not an oratory module that is applied in the moment of desperation. One man, in particular, is the patent holder. His name is Bela Guttmann and this is the story of him.

