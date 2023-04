Boston hockey players have another record in the most famous league in the world. After a 5:2 victory over Washington, in which Tomáš Nosek participated with a goal and an assist and David Pastrňák with two assists, they broke the NHL point record in one season. The Bruins now have 133 points on their account, thus erasing the Montreal Canadiens at the top of the all-time tables. He scored one less point in the 1976-77 season.

