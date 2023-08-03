Home » Great reception for Gall in his Tyrolean homeland
Great reception for Gall in his Tyrolean homeland

Great reception for Gall in his Tyrolean homeland

Felix Gall cycled to Nußdorf-Debant on Wednesday as part of the “Tour de Gall” to a big reception in his Tyrolean homeland. Together with hundreds of other cyclists, the stage winner of this year’s Tour de France covered the five kilometers from Lienz to his home town, where the 25-year-old was expected by the market band and the rifle company as well as flag delegations from the traditional Tyrolean associations.

In addition to Governor Anton Mattle, other sports and cycling celebrities attended. Skiing legend Franz Klammer was there, as was snowboard Olympic champion Benjamin Karl and former local bike greats Wolfgang Steinmayr, Helmut Wechselberger, Thomas Rohregger and Bernhard Eisel.

Gall had won the king’s stage from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel in the “Great Loop” on July 19 and finished the world‘s most famous cycle race in second place in the mountains and eighth in the overall ranking.

