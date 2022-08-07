the case

More than a Serie B, it looks like an A2. The cadet tournament of the 22-23 season, between important relegations such as those of Cagliari and Genoa and returns from the C of squares of the caliber of Bari and Palermo, never as this time is full of charm and therefore to be followed with the utmost attention. It will start immediately with a bang, because the inaugural match of the tournament will be on Friday 12 (at 8.45 pm) between two ambitious teams like Buffon and Vazquez’s Parma, and the newly promoted Bari, who travels on the wings of enthusiasm and, precisely in these hours, he is trying to score a blow that would make him even more formidable, that is to take the Danish Gytkjaer from Monza.

The icing on the cake of a star tournament was the arrival in Como of Cesc Fabregas, world champion midfielder with Spain in 2010 and who has also won a lot at club level between Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. He already seems to have immersed himself in his new reality (of which, in the future, he will also become a shareholder): in fact, he posed with his wife and children, all wearing the Como shirt, on the shores of the lake. As evidence of the validity of a championship that in the last Nations League commitments has provided three rookies to the national team of Roberto Mancini, Federico Gatti and Alessio Zerbin of Frosinone and Salvatore Esposito of Spal, the first day will immediately propose a challenge between luxury relegations such as Venice and Genoa.

In addition to the technical aspect, the Genoa of the “magician” Blessin and the bomber Coda is especially striking the data relating to season tickets, which have exceeded 16 thousand despite the slide in the lower series, testifying to a love that goes far beyond results. Fans went crazy even in a Palermo still harnessed by rosanero after the promotion obtained in the final of the play offs, at the expense of Padova. The enthusiasm was also caused by the arrival, as owners of the new group, which belongs to Manchester City. First test with a tough nut to crack like the new coach Castori’s Perugia. New owner also at Reggina, Felice Saladini, who immediately scored Pippo Inzaghi for the bench asking him for promotion within three years. More secluded profile for Benevento that Vigorito wanted to sell and instead kept and not dismantled.

Joe Tacopina’s Spal is looking for their size, Pisa and Brescia must dispose of the disappointment of the lack of promotion, Cagliari will try to keep Nandez in Sardinia and will rely on the tactical alchemy of Liverani and the goals of the Pavoletti-Lapadula duo. Ascoli beat Roma in a friendly match and for this reason the Juventus supporters dream: in the meantime, there is Ternana. There is also expectation for the return of Modena and for the absolute debut of the freshman Süd Tirol. –