Home » Great start for Belgians at European Short Course Championships: Lucas Henveaux swims Belgian record and qualifies for 400m free final
Sports

Great start for Belgians at European Short Course Championships: Lucas Henveaux swims Belgian record and qualifies for 400m free final

by admin

Lucas Henveaux (23) qualified for the final of the 400 meter freestyle at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania’s Otopeni, a suburb of the capital Bucharest, on Tuesday in a Belgian record.

In the fourth and final series, our 23-year-old compatriot set 3:39.96, good for third place and an improvement on his own Belgian record that had stood at 3:40.80 since October 22. The victory in the fourth series went to the Lithuanian Danas Rapsys in 3:39.19. With the fifth fastest time in total, Henveaux can prepare for the final, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Dumont and Palmer to final 800m free

Sarah Dumont and Grace Palmer qualified for the final of the 800 meter freestyle on Tuesday. In the first of two heats, Palmer and Dumont finished third and fifth respectively. Palmer set a personal best with 8:33.56, while Dumont stayed five seconds above her PR in 8:36.29. The final is scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Frenchwoman Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (8:14.37) starts with the fastest time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarah Dumont was eliminated in the heats of the 400 meter medley. She did not get further than seventeenth fastest in 4:42.29, out of a total of nineteen participants.

See also  NBA: Interview with Daniel Theis - "That was a slap in the face"

You may also like

Indian Wells: Bronzetti fights but Gauff goes to...

FC Bayern: DFB and Serbia are fighting for...

Rayados defeats Mazatlán to regain leadership and remain...

F1, Felipe Massa against Fom and FIA: the...

Athletes Germany: Goals of the reform open

Modica football, the club’s words towards the players...

Quarter-finals in the DFB Cup – rain in...

Lecce sacked coach Roberto D’Aversa for headbutting a...

Newcastle United: Fans mobilize against Saudi Arabia

Lecce-Verona: we return home a little more tired,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy