Great start for Belgians at European Short Course Championships: Lucas Henveaux swims Belgian record and qualifies for 400m free final

Lucas Henveaux (23) qualified for the final of the 400 meter freestyle at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania’s Otopeni, a suburb of the capital Bucharest, on Tuesday in a Belgian record.

In the fourth and final series, our 23-year-old compatriot set 3:39.96, good for third place and an improvement on his own Belgian record that had stood at 3:40.80 since October 22. The victory in the fourth series went to the Lithuanian Danas Rapsys in 3:39.19. With the fifth fastest time in total, Henveaux can prepare for the final, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Dumont and Palmer to final 800m free

Sarah Dumont and Grace Palmer qualified for the final of the 800 meter freestyle on Tuesday. In the first of two heats, Palmer and Dumont finished third and fifth respectively. Palmer set a personal best with 8:33.56, while Dumont stayed five seconds above her PR in 8:36.29. The final is scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Frenchwoman Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (8:14.37) starts with the fastest time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarah Dumont was eliminated in the heats of the 400 meter medley. She did not get further than seventeenth fastest in 4:42.29, out of a total of nineteen participants.

