Greco and the "black case": "Everyone can be wrong". Selfie and stop controversy

Greco and the “black case”: “Everyone can be wrong”. Selfie and stop controversy

A gaffe by the commentator Stefano Carta who gets the name of the Vicenza player wrong. The video of the episode that goes viral in a few hours and the intervention of politics. The protagonist himself puts out the fire

Francesco Maletto Cazzullo

Sometimes a free kick can change a career. It happened to Freddi Greco, even if the ball didn’t enter. The free kick beaten by the Vicenza midfielder will certainly not go down in history; instead, Stefano Carta’s commentary will remain, guilty of having crippled the player’s name: from Greco to Negro. The video of the episode went viral within hours; first it made people smile, then it ignited a political discussion.

Pierantonio Zanettin, a Forza Italia senator from Vicenza, promptly rose up and presented a question to the sports minister Andrea Abodi: “The gaffe is unforgivable and the opportunity to adopt sanctions against the commentator and possibly also the broadcaster. Racism is no joke”. Instead, the person concerned took care of putting out the fire: today Freddi Greco published on his social networks a photo hugging the commentator, with the caption “everyone can make mistakes, I hope to see you soon to comment on another of our matches”.

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 5:40 pm)

