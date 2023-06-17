Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland: I have to accept criticism, says Republic boss Stephen Kenny

Kenny said his side committed a “cardinal sin” in conceding a goal just four minutes into the second half

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he must accept criticism for his side’s performance in the Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Greece.

Having lost to France in their first game, the Republic’s qualification hopes took a further hit following a sub-par display in Athens.

Speaking to RTE, a dejected-looking Kenny admitted they were beaten by the better side.

“Criticism is part of it and I have to accept it,” he said.

Greece, managed by former Brighton and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet, took the lead through Anastasios Bakasetas’ 15th-minute penalty, only for Nathan Collins to level for the Republic.

But the hosts capitalised on slack Irish defending to score the winner four minutes after the restart through Giorgos Masouras – much to Kenny’s chagrin.

“We wanted it to be better than it was,” he added. “At the same time, we were tight in the game at the end and had chances to equalise.

“We never gave up and kept going but they had more control than us on the night, for sure.”

While the Republic produced a spirited display against France in MarchKenny’s side looked second-best from the outset in Athens.

“We committed the cardinal sin of giving that goal away four minutes into the half,” added the Dubliner.

“We got punished for poor defending there. We shouldn’t have been done in the manner that we did.

The Republic of Ireland also started 2022 World Cup qualifying with back-to-back defeats

“Greece are a good team and they played well. We had chances to equalise but overall on the night they were better.”

Already six points adrift of second place in Group B, the Republic still face a trip to France and home and away matches against the Netherlands.

They also began 2022 World Cup qualifying with back-to-back defeats and Kenny admits it will be difficult for his side to reach next summer’s European Championship finals in Germany.

“We’ve made it hard for ourselves but all we can do it get ready for Monday [against Gibraltar],” he added. “We have to focus and get back to winning ways.”

‘We have shot ourselves in the foot’

Kenny made four changes from the France defeat with Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone rewarded for an impressive debut against Latvia and Norwich forward Adam Idah returning to partner Evan Ferguson in attack.

However, Kenny’s selection backfired and Irish misery was compounded when Matt Doherty was sent off in the dying minutes after clashing with Greece’s Kostas Tsimikas and Giorgos Tzavellas.

Reflecting on another disappointing result, midfielder Josh Cullen admitted the Republic were not good enough “in the key moments”.

“We’re hurting,” he told RTE. “A tough night where we have shot ourselves in the foot, we know that as a group. Everyone is gutted in there at the minute.

“It wasn’t good enough in the key moments tonight. That is what made us lose the game.”

On regrouping for Monday’s game with Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium, Cullen added: “It is going to be hard, but that is where we need to pick it up as a group.

“We have got to stick together. It is going to hurt tonight and tomorrow but we have got to use that to fuel ourselves for Monday.”