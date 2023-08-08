Home » Greece, Aek fan killed by Dinamo ultras Zagreb – Football
Greece, Aek fan killed by Dinamo ultras Zagreb – Football

A 22-year-old Aek fan was stabbed to death overnight on the outskirts of Athens during a brawl with Dinamo Zagreb ultras. This was announced by the Greek police, adding that six were injured in the clashes.


The young victim was taken to hospital in the Greek capital before succumbing to his injuries, according to local media.


Tonight the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League between Aek and Dinamo is scheduled at the Agia Sophia stadium, in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia.

