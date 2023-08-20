Greece announces the 12 who will participate in the 2023 World Cup

Greece has announced the 12 players chosen by coach Itoudis for the 2023 World Cup, cut Panagiotis Kalaitzakis and Giorgios Tsalmpouris.

The list:

Kostas Papanikolaou, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Ioannis Papapetrou, Georgios Papagiannis, Michalis Lountzis, Dinos Mitoglou, Nikos Rogapoulos, Thomas Walkup, Lefteris Bohorides, Dimitris Moraitis and Manolis Chatzidakis.

Greece is in Group C with Team USA, Jordan and New Zealand.

