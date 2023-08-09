Greek fan killed: Aek-Uefa clash

The 2023-24 Champions League could not have started in a worse way. A 29-year-old Aek Athens fan was stabbed to death during the incidents that erupted with Dinamo Zagreb supporters on the outskirts of the Greek capital. The area surrounding the Aek stadium has become a battlefield, with the Croatian hooligans who provoked violent clashes with the yellow and black rivals arriving until the murder of Michalis. The Greek fan was stabbed but died in an Athens hospital from his injuries. Another twenty ultras were injured. The Greek police arrested 104 people and an investigation has been opened

Uefa: match postponed, but games to be played in Zagreb

L’UEFA has decided to postpone the match to 18 or 19 August of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, scheduled at the Agia Sophia stadium, in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia. It stays instead the match between the two teams in Zagreb has been set for August 15th, with travel bans for visiting supporters. For the match in Athens, Dinamo Zagreb instead limited itself to inviting their supporters not to travel to the Greek capital, but the appeal was not accepted and around a hundred Croatian hooligans set off, creating the aforementioned problems. The highest European body has hoped that “those responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible“.

“You force us to play while Michalis’s blood still drips”

Ma Aek Athens has asked UEFA for an exemplary punishment for Dinamo Zagreb. The yellow and black clubs has also contested the decision to play in Croatia arguing that it is not possible to take the field as if nothing had happened while some of Michalis’ killers or their accomplices will be in the stands. “You really force us to play these games with the blood of our murdered fan still dripping? Is the power of the Croatians in the UEFA arena more important than the human life taken? And for the good of European football that ask our footballers to play in their den as if nothing had happened? No. There is only one way: immediate and severe punishment. The world of European football wants this and Aek is asking for the same.”