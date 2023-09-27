Title: Green Energy Powers the Hangzhou Asian Games, Creating a Carbon-Neutral Spectacle

Subtitle: State Grid’s Innovative Green Action Plan Brings Sustainable Solutions to Asia’s Premier Sporting Event

Date: September 24, 2022

Hangzhou, China – The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium yesterday. One of the most noteworthy aspects of this year’s event is the significant role played by green energy in achieving the Games’ carbon-neutral goal. State Grid, a leading clean electricity provider, has been actively exploring green power solutions to support the Hangzhou Asian Games’ carbon neutral mechanism.

State Grid’s commitment towards clean electricity extends beyond merely providing power for the Asian Games. The company is focused on promoting new energy consumption and green electricity trading, supporting the construction of supporting charging facilities around the venues, and driving green construction and development. By creating a team of “zero-carbon engineers,” State Grid aims to demonstrate the potential of green energy to the world and help the Asian Games deliver an environmentally friendly event that conserves resources and protects the environment.

The Green Action Plan for the Hangzhou Asian Games outlines eight special actions, including green energy supply, to achieve the first-ever carbon-neutral Asian Games. Key initiatives include using zero-carbon methanol to light the main torch, implementing low-carbon practices in the Asian Games Village, and utilizing degradable, eco-friendly tableware. The incorporation of green energy has become the defining feature of the Hangzhou Asian Games, showcasing the event’s commitment to sustainability.

Green electricity, which refers to electricity production with minimal or zero carbon dioxide emissions, plays a crucial role in driving sustainability. One example is the monocrystalline bifacial photovoltaic module in Qinghai Province, which supplies an energy-saving lamp in the Hangzhou Asian Games Olympic Sports Center Stadium and Swimming Pool for approximately 220 hours with just 2.2 kilowatt-hours of daily power generation.

To transport green electricity to the Asian Games venues, State Grid established the Baihetan-Zhejiang UHV DC transmission project, facilitating clean energy transportation from locations such as the Qaidam Basin in Qinghai and Hami and Bachu in Xinjiang. The project’s annual power transmission is estimated to exceed 30 billion kilowatt-hours, which is equivalent to replacing 10.57 million tons of coal and reducing 19.19 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, distributed photovoltaics and offshore wind power in Zhejiang Province have been integrated into the local power grid, ensuring that all competition venues are powered by 100% green electricity.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has been actively promoting the consumption of new energy sources, including photovoltaic, hydropower, and offshore wind power. Through digital innovations, the company has facilitated the coordinated development of energy sources, grids, loads, and storage, ensuring the full utilization of clean energy. For instance, a “hydro-photovoltaic complementary” project in Lin’an District, Hangzhou City, combines small hydropower stations with surrounding photovoltaic power stations, enabling the cascade utilization of energy and converting intermittent solar energy into stable electrical energy.

To ensure the sustainability of green power transmission, State Grid has proposed establishing a green electricity trading market, regulating the supply and demand of green electricity through pricing mechanisms. This approach encourages more companies and individuals to opt for green electricity. As part of the Hangzhou Asian Games’ green energy supply initiatives, State Grid has implemented innovative green electricity trading measures, ensuring green electricity supply for all 56 competition venues and striving to make the event the first carbon-neutral Asian Games.

State Grid’s use of blockchain technology has further contributed to the verification and traceability of green energy used in the Asian Games venues. By building a green electricity traceability system based on blockchain, critical information on each stage of green electricity production, transmission, transaction, consumption, and settlement is securely stored. This system enables the transparent and accountable supply of green electricity to all Asian Games venues.

In addition to electricity supply, Hangzhou Power Supply Company has supported the construction of charging infrastructure around the Asian Games event venues. Wireless charging facilities and high-power charging piles have been strategically placed to provide convenient and efficient charging options for electric vehicles. These facilities utilize state-of-the-art technologies, including silicon carbide semiconductor power devices and forced liquid cooling technology, which significantly improve charging efficiency and extend the lifespan of the equipment. Furthermore, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging piles allow new energy vehicles to interact with the power grid, creating a mutually beneficial relationship where excess power can be fed back into the grid during peak electricity consumption periods.

State Grid’s commitment to green energy integration in the Hangzhou Asian Games has transformed the event into a model of sustainable hosting. The company’s collaboration with the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee and Hangzhou Power Supply Company in green power trading has resulted in a reduction of 76,300 tons of standard coal usage, equivalent to 621 million kilowatt-hours of energy.

With every kilowatt-hour of green electricity used in Asian Games venues verifiable and traceable, State Grid has successfully empowered green actions during the event. By harnessing the potential of green energy, the Hangzhou Asian Games has become the first-ever carbon-neutral edition in history.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games further unfold, the successful implementation of State Grid’s Green Action Plan will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, inspiring future international sporting events to prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility.

