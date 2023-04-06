GREEN HOUSE, a coffee shop and creative unit, and Japanese illustrator Ogawa Natsumi (Ogawa Natsumi) launched a joint series of “Caffee Art, Happy Hearts”. Starting from coffee culture, the two parties combined brotherhood, art, “Caffee Art” and “Happy Hearts” As a creative inspiration, it is integrated through a new illustration created by Natsumi Ogawa.

GREEN HOUSE x Ogawa Natsumi’s new “Caffee Art, Happy Hearts” joint series has brought black and white T-shirts, stickers, cup holders, and packaging bags. At the same time, the GREEN HOUSE store in Guangzhou also presented the window grilles of this joint project, making the integration of coffee culture and art more three-dimensional.

GREEN HOUSE

address:No. 17, Qingfeng Street, Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou

Business hours:10:00 – 22:00