Empoli grabs Spezia on 2-2 in added time, coming from behind two goals and having played for a good half hour outnumbered. A brace from Verde was not enough for the team coached by Luca Gotti, whose exit from the field effectively turned off the light. After an initial long phase of study in which there were also numerous errors in the hallways, the match took place in the 19th minute when, from a corner by Verde, Parisi a few steps from the goal line commits the naivety of touching the ball with his arm in an attempt to avoid the guest network. Giua, after consulting with Var Di Paolo, awards the penalty to the guests and expels the blue number 65. However, the first attempt from the penalty spot by Verde was rejected by Vicario, also very good on the subsequent rebuttal, but the referee had some Empoli defenders repeat for early entry into the area, and on the second attempt the Ligurian class of ’96 made no mistake. Green confirms his magical day seven minutes later, with a surgical left from 25 meters that strikes Vicario again.

The match returns to balance in terms of numbers at the start of the second half

Zanetti’s line-up, stunned by the double disadvantage and with one man down, with Cacace entering the field for Baldanzi re-establishes itself with a 4-3-2 which, however, sees few playable balls for the forwards. Dragowski experienced the only real danger in the first half from a corner kick by Marin, who found the La Spezia goalkeeper not very reactive, but Reca was excellent in clearing the area. The match returned to balance in terms of numbers at the start of the second half when Esposito made up for a second yellow card in the 48th minute for a foul on Akpa Akpro.

Vignato, in the third minute of added time, sets the final score at 2-2

Empoli at that point poured into the host half and after a half-miracle from Dragowski on a header from Caputo and a sensational failed chance from Amian to end the contest early, Cambiaghi reopened the match 20′ from the end. The Tuscans believe in it more and more, Spezia ends up under siege but the conclusions of the various Piccoli, Caputo and again Cambiaghi do not worry Dragowski, who is also saved a couple of times by the defensive recoveries of the ex Nikolaou and Wisniewski. We needed a shot from substitute Vignato, in the third minute of added time, to set the final score at 2-2 and make ‘Castellanì explode with joy, chasing away the nightmare of defeat.