After the green light from the FIS (International Ski Federation), which carried out the usual “snow control” over the weekend, the set-up work on the Olympia delle Tofane began on Monday 9 January in view of the appointment with the three-day Cup of the women’s alpine skiing world which, organized by the Cortina Foundation, will bring the best interpreters of world speed to Cortina d’Ampezzo for a long weekend which, from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 January, will see the unfolding of a super-G , a downhill and another super-G.

There are about fifty employees who, coordinated by Matteo Gobbo, will be working throughout this week to assemble the nets and to complete the procedures necessary to make Olympia at the top for the practice and competition days.

«We started with the setting up of the A networks, the first step of the preparation» explains Gobbo. «In the next few days we will proceed to arrange the other protections and all that is necessary to guarantee the regular conduct of tests and competitions and the complete safety of the athletes. Thanks to the synergy with the Alpine Troops Command, there are also about twenty soldiers of the Seventh Alpine Regiment collaborating with our men».

For the development of the race track, the Cortina Foundation also makes use of the collaboration of the Ista plant company and the support of the modern Prinoth snowcats, a company of the HTI Group, one of the world leaders in terms of winter technologies with the construction of ropeways, snow groomers and artificial snow systems. Fondazione Cortina has entered into a partnership with the HTI group which is the continuation of a journey begun in recent years, in particular on the occasion of the 2021 World Championships. The last act of preparing the track will be the positioning of nets, mattresses and goals , provided by Liski.

In Rumerlo, meanwhile, the details of the finish area are being completed these days, with the support of the vehicles of Dolomiti Strade. Cortina Ski World Cup will return this year to host the public without restrictions: fans and enthusiasts will have access to the parterre (admission to which will be free on Friday 20th) and the grandstand (one thousand seats available), set up by Sartoretto, another company linked by a consolidated relationship with the Cortina World Cup.

There are still some seats available for the parterre and grandstand while the Tofana Lounge sold out a few days ago, the exclusive dedicated terrace overlooking the finish area, catering by Chef Team Cortina, wine & cocktail bar and music.