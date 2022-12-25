After years of stalemate, the green light arrives for the construction of the mosque and student residence in the former Nebiolo factory, on the corner of via Bologna and corso Novara. The project for a multifunctional cultural center proposed by the Foundation of the Italian Islamic Confederation was in fact approved yesterday by the municipal council. After an initial auction that went deserted in 2018, the Municipality received an expression of interest the following year from the “Al-Waqf Foundation” willing to acquire the former foundry for just over one million euros.

«Following the redevelopment – underlines the deputy mayor Michela Favaro – approximately 60% (3072 m2) of the surface area of ​​5,322 m2 will be used as a student residence, including residences, spaces dedicated to catering, services and outbuildings, to which the library will be added. with study room. 70% of the beds will be made available to students included in the EDISU rankings, according to the order of merit. Approximately 17% of the area of ​​the multifunctional cultural center will be made available to the city and district with open public utility services such as the exhibition hall, the congress hall and meeting spaces for holding cultural events, demonstrations, conferences, courses and other activities that will thus be added to the system of public and private services offered by the City”. And then about a thousand square meters will be destined for a prayer room with women’s gallery and relative reception on the ground floor of the restricted “shed” overlooking Corso Novara. Rates have already been set for student residences: 420 euros per bed per month in a single room and 335 euros per month in a double room.

The project, the work of Studio De Ferrari Architetti, was also carried out with the support of a research group from the Turin Polytechnic – Department of Architecture and Design – made up of professors active in the field of design for interculturality, in collaboration with the young people of the TurinProject CII. The idea is to transform this now abandoned building into a welcoming and creative “cultural foundry” that maintains the industrial architecture of what was once one of the most important typography machine factories on an international scale.

“With this in mind, the multifunctional cultural center will present itself as a multicultural place open to citizens and beyond – adds Favaro – representing a novelty for the city and a national point of reference, as well as placing itself in a scenario of good practice at an international level ». The cultural contents of the activities that will be carried out within the former Nebiolo will be shared with the “Interfedi Committee”, a permanent structure within the Intercultural Center of the city. “In this way – explains the councilor Gianna Pentenero who is responsible for coordinating policies for multiculturalism – the promotion of an interreligious dialogue is promoted which allows the former factory to be made an inclusive and integrating place, through intercultural planning”.

The foundation has also formulated the request for the care of the adjacent gardens, recently named after Giorgio Cardetti: the green space will be redeveloped and enhanced, including with gardening and horticulture activities.