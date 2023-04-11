news-txt”>

Green light from the Council of Ministers to the 2023 Economic and Financial Document. The 2023 Def approved in CDM on the proposal of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti “takes into account an economic-financial framework which, despite the recent easing of the effects negative effects deriving from the pandemic and high energy costs, remains uncertain and risky due to the war in Ukraine, high geopolitical tensions, the rise in interest rates but also due to the emergence of localized crises in the international banking and financial system”. This can be read in a note from the MEF, which adds: “In this context, the Italian economy continues to show a considerable dose of resilience and vitality”.

On the proposal of the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies Nello Musumeci, the government has approved a state of emergency throughout the country following the exceptional increase in the flow of migrants through the Mediterranean routes. The state of emergency, supported by an initial loan of five million euros, will last for six months.

ANSA agency It will last six months and will be valid throughout the national territory (ANSA)