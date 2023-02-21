Green Basket Palermo announces that it has received and accepted the resignation from its head coach Marco Verderosa.

Below is the greeting from the Palermo technician:

“I thank the Mantia family and Green Basket for the trust they have shown me over the years. Together we have experienced seasons of great successes and years with great difficulties, just like this one. I thank all the fans and the people who supported me and us. Special thanks to Dario Dragna for his professionalism and humanity. A big ‘thank you’ to Captain Giuseppe Lombardo for sharing his joys and sorrows with me. Having said that, I voluntarily resign from my position as head coach, unable to work and family reasons that do not allow me to continue. Green Basket is, and will always be, my second family”.

The green-and-white club thanks Marco for the professionalism, friendship and seriousness shown over the years, wishing him the best for his future.