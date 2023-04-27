Green’s scream, and Golden State wakes up on the road. Kings down 3-2

Stephen Curry had 31 points and Draymond Green had 21 with seven assists as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win against the Sacramento Kings in game five of the series. The Warriors now lead 3-2.

Golden State manages to win the first road game of the series, showing the grit that has often been lacking this season. The Warriors had won just 11 away games in the regular season and lost their first two in Sacramento, but fought back in the second half.

The Kings, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points despite a broken finger, didn’t give up and narrowed the gap to just one point with just over four minutes left. However, the Warriors pulled away late on, with a field goal by Andrew Wiggins and a three-point play by Curry with 22.1 seconds left, making the score 122-114.

Klay Thompson contributes 25 points, Wiggins adds 20 and Kevon Looney equals his personal best with 22 rebounds. Monk and Domantas Sabonis both score 21 points for Sacramento.

The Warriors will attempt to close out the series with a fourth straight win, this time at home, Friday night.