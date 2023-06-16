Home » Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT head coach
Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT head coach

Gregg Berhalter nearing agreement to return as USMNT head coach

Gregg Berhalter is nearing an agreement to resume his role as head coach of the United States men’s national team, FOX Sports has confirmed. This was first reported by The Athletic.

The USMNT has been coached by Berhalter’s former assistant, B.J. Callaghan, since his contract expired in January. Berhalter was in talks to return as coach in January but an incident involving him, his wife and Gio Reyna’s parents, Claudio and Daneille, stalled those discussions. Following an investigation by the United States Soccer Federation in March, Berhalter remained a candidate for the role.

Berhalter was first hired as the USMNT coach in December 2018. In his first five years with the U.S., he led the team to two CONCACAF titles — the Nations League (2019-20) and the Gold Cup (2021) — and qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where it advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament. Berhalter’s all-time record as coach of the USMNT is 37-11-12.

