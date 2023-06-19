Home » Gregoritsch subsequently declared the goalscorer
Michael Gregoritsch can now call himself a ten-time goal scorer in the Austrian national team. The Styrian was later awarded the goal for the 1-0 win against Belgium on Saturday (final score: 1-1) by the European Football Union (UEFA).

Orel Mangala was originally listed as an own goal scorer in the 21st minute after deflecting the Austrian’s shot into his own goal. Gregoritsch has saved three goals in three games in the current European Championship qualifier, after also winning against Azerbaijan (4-1) and Estonia (2-1). On Tuesday (8.45 p.m.) Austria meets Sweden in Vienna.

