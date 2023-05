Grenoble success (36-27) Saturday evening at the Stade des Alpes opposite Mont-de-Marsan. The final of accession to the Top 14 will therefore oppose next Saturday at the Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse (9:05 p.m.), Oyonnax and Grenoble, the two best teams of the regular season. The loser of this final will face the following weekend, in a play-off, the Top 14 club ranked thirteenth at the end of the next and last day.