Grid penalties for Russell, Gasly and Ocon

The British Mercedes driver George Russell has been moved two places back on the starting grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The 25-year-old winner from last year will therefore start the race on Sunday (6 p.m. CET) on the Interlagos circuit from eighth place.

In the qualification on Friday – the last sprint of the year is scheduled for Saturday – Russell took sixth place. He received the penalty because he had hindered the French Alpine driver Pierre Gasly in the pit lane during the knockout elimination.

However, a penalty of two places down was also imposed on Gasly and his compatriot and teammate Esteban Ocon for the same offense. Gasly moves from starting position 13 to 15, Ocon from twelve to 14.

Starting line-up: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 3. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 6. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 8. George Russell * GBR Mercedes 9. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 10. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 11. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 13. Alexander Albon THA Williams 14. Esteban Ocon * FRA Alpine 15. Pierre Gasly * FRA Alpine 16 .Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 17. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Alpha Tauri 18. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 20. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo

* moved back two places (disability)

