The attacker still played in different areas of the field, being present in the defensive and offensive phases.

It should be a striker but Antoine Griezmannfor his France, is ready to really do everything. He had already been seen in the past assuming a more distant role from goal: a mix between attacking midfielder and in this edition of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, everything has become even more evident.

Even the semi-final against Morocco was no different for him. Playing between attack, midfield and defence, Le Petit Diable was also voted man of the match. In addition to this, here comes the praise of two big names in football: the former striker Didier Drogba and the midfielder Paul Pogba.

In a story about Instagram the Juventus midfielder, absent from the World Cup due to injury, wanted to praise the great performance of his national teammate who, as mentioned. he too played as an “all-rounder” with Morocco. Pogba has thus coined a new nickname for the Atletico Madrid footballer by combining his surname with that of another illustrious absentee in France such as N’Golo Kante – The Best Of N’Golo Kante. Griezmann thus became ‘Griezmannkante’.

A nickname that obviously also liked Drogba that at BBC commented: “Antoine Griezmann surprised me with his style on the pitch. He plays very intelligently and his technique is really of a high standard. You seem to play more like Kante than Griezmann!”.

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 08:25)

