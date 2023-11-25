Griezmann leads Atlético against Mallorca in La Liga

Antoine Griezmann was once again decisive with Atlético de Madrid against Mallorca (1-0) on Saturday. The attacking midfielder scored the only goal for the Colchoneros, with a superb header at the near post, taking in a tense cross from Mario Hermoso (64th). This new achievement by the French international (127 caps) caused enormous joy from Diego Simeone on his bench.

The Madrid coach insisted on leaving his leader on the field as he continued his matches. Atlético thus returns to the La Liga podium with a match in hand (against Sevilla FC) and remains on a series of sixteen victories in a row at the Metropolitano. Atlético Madrid overtakes FC Barcelona whom the Madrilenians will challenge, during the next day, for a return of Griezmann to his former club.

The French star of Atléti continues to tread water with his club. He scored his ninth Championship goal in thirteen matches, bringing his total to thirteen goals in all competitions. With his evening goal, Griezmann has just reached the 170-goal mark with Atlético de Madrid.

He is the second scorer in the history of this club. He gets closer and closer to local legend, Luis Aragones. The former striker from the 1960s-70s scored 173 goals. The Frenchman is therefore only three lengths away, after having overtaken Adrian Escudero (169). “I have to earn my place as a legend of this club,” declared the Frenchman in the columns of Marca on the morning of the match. I am motivated to become someone important at Atlético. I know I have to deserve it. Now I have a lot of goals for this season. But I want to win La Liga. I need it. I have never done it. But it’s still far away. (…) I prefer not to think about it, to let it happen and enjoy it. I will do everything in my power to make this happen at the Metropolitano. »

The outcome now seems imminent and could occur by the end of the calendar year, given the current pace of the Frenchman, who is still linked until June 2026 with the Colchoneros.

