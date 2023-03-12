Home Sports Gríger from Karlovy Vary was suspended for one match for a foul on Ondrušek
Sports

Gríger from Karlovy Vary was suspended for one match for a foul on Ondrušek

by admin
Gríger from Karlovy Vary was suspended for one match for a foul on Ondrušek

In Saturday’s second duel at 7:35 p.m., Gríger pushed Ondrušek from behind into the bar and received a penalty for five minutes and the end of the match from referees Daniel Pražák and Lukáš Květon. When he was sent off before the end of the first period, Hanáci turned the score to 2:1 with two goals.

Just after the end of the long weakening, the guests even increased to 3:1, but in the end Energie turned the game around and, after winning 7:4, evened out the fight for the quarterfinals. Gríger can return to the game in Tuesday’s fourth duel, which will be played in Olomouc.

In the regular season, Gríger was the fifth most productive player in Karlovy Vary with 27 points from 49 games and the team’s third best scorer with 13 goals. He has yet to score in the playoffs.

See also  The Dobbiaco title in Serie C is also registered in Belluno

You may also like

Is the Maine Coon cat the most affectionate...

Another NHL debut? The Czech goalkeeper could see...

Final Four Coppa Italia LNP 2023 Old Wild...

Ex-Qatar coach Sanchez new team boss of Ecuador

Cremonese Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to...

The most beautiful coupes from BMW

Adopted for the 2024 Paris Olympics, algorithmic surveillance...

Hellas Verona Monza on TV and streaming: where...

Final Coppa Italia Women is Roma-Juventus – Calcio

Boston sets record with 50th win of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy