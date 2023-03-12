In Saturday’s second duel at 7:35 p.m., Gríger pushed Ondrušek from behind into the bar and received a penalty for five minutes and the end of the match from referees Daniel Pražák and Lukáš Květon. When he was sent off before the end of the first period, Hanáci turned the score to 2:1 with two goals.

Just after the end of the long weakening, the guests even increased to 3:1, but in the end Energie turned the game around and, after winning 7:4, evened out the fight for the quarterfinals. Gríger can return to the game in Tuesday’s fourth duel, which will be played in Olomouc.