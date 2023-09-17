GRIGNE SKYMARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

As scheduled, the Davide Invernizzi Memorial will take place on Saturday with a possible make-up date in case of bad weather the following day. Location of departure and arrival, as always, Pasturo. From the heart of Valsassina, at 7.30 am, 374 sky runners (334 men and 40 women) will tackle 42km and 3600m d+ with passage to the 2184m of the Southern Grigna and the 2410 of the Northern one.

Precious points are up for grabs in the Skyrunning World Series circuit, a pass for the legendary Kima Trophy and the prestige of completing one of the races that made the history of this discipline. The event, proposed by Team Pasturo in collaboration with Falchi Lecco and GSA Cometa, sees the latest winners of the Grande Corsa sul Sentiero Roma as super favourites; namely the American Hillary Gerardi and the British Finlay Wild.

If in the women’s competition the strong athlete of Team Scarpa/Black Diamond will have to contend with the French Iris Pessey (Scott), the Czech Marcela Vasinova (Dynafit) and a small group of tenacious opponents among which our Elisa Pallini and Daniela Rota also stand out, the race male appears really uncertain.

In addition to the aforementioned Wild, looking for a place in the roll of honor are the Spaniard Manuel Merillas (Scarpa) and the Italians William Boffelli (Crazy/Craft), Cristian Minoggio (Altitude). Obligatory mention for the “locals” Daniel Antonioli (Scarpa/Karpos), Luca Del Pero (Scarpa), Andrea Rota (Salomon) and Mattia Gianola.

If the presentation of the elite athletes is scheduled for 7.30pm on Friday, weather permitting the race will start at 7.30am on Saturday morning. The first man is expected to arrive just after 12pm, while the awards ceremony will take place at 5.30pm. A grand final celebration will follow.

The event, supported by the Lombardy Region and various local authorities, will have Scott Sport Italia as technical sponsor supported by DF Sport Specialist.

For more information and registration: www.grigneskymarathon.com

