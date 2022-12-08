Brittney Griner’s detention in IK-2, the female penitentiary colony of Mordovia, has come to an end, as announced by the tweet of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who with a few concise words, almost sighed in punctuation, announced to the World the release of the American basketball player. She was arrested last February on charges of illegally transporting hashish oil to Russian soil, after 140 days in pre-trial detention, in August she was sentenced to nine years in prison, triggering heavy reactions in American and world public opinion .