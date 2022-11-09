The situation of Brittney Griner, the American WNBA superstar, is increasingly worrying. After nearly 9 months of detention in a Moscow prison for being stopped at the airport with a small amount of cannabis oil, Russia has in fact decided to transfer the basketball player – sentenced last August to 4 years in prison – to a center for detention in a penal colony. The news was released today by her lawyers.

The reaction

The reaction of the White House was immediate, which through its spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Every minute Brittney Griner has to undergo illegal detention in Russia is one minute too long. While the administration continues to work tirelessly to obtain the her release, the president ordered to persuade her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she might be forced to endure in a penal colony. The US government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current detentions unacceptable and illegal of American citizens “.