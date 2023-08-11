Home » Grinerová et al. they played a record quarter in the WNBA, yet they were worried about winning
by admin

Phoenix basketball players with stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi broke the WNBA record for the number of points scored in one quarter when they scored 45 points in the opening ten minutes in Thursday’s game against Connecticut. Despite a continuous lead of 21 points, they finally feared victory against the team with former support of USK Prague Alyssa Thomasová. By halftime, the Mercury players had scored only seven points and two minutes before the end they even led by just one (82:81). The third worst team in the overseas league finally beat the third team in the table 90:84.

