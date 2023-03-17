Original title: Grizzlies coach: Morant needs a short recovery period, we will teach him to be more responsible

Beijing time on March 17th, reports from the US media stated that today the Grizzlies generals expressed their views on Ja Morant’s previous gun showing off incident.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said: “Morant will return to the team next Tuesday, but it is unlikely to play against the Mavericks that night. He left for a while and needs a short recovery period.”

How will the team treat Morant next? “We’re going to sit down with him and talk to him about how he’s going to deal with the aftermath. We’re going to be supporting and teaching him to be more responsible, and not just in the next few weeks, it’s going to continue,” Jenkins continued. It’s clear that things will be different after this incident.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. said: “Morant will come back immediately and continue to take over the game. Before being suspended, he played a dominant performance, so his state is fine. Everyone makes mistakes in front of the camera. Many stars before so.”

So worried about Morant being linked to guns? To this, Jackson responded: “No, he just made a mistake.”

Tyus-Jones said: “Morant is a good person. I don’t think anyone will feel that Morant has any malice or hostility. So this incident, I am not worried.”

“Morant’s attention is increasing every year, he is one of the faces of the league, so he needs to take more responsibility on and off the court,” Jones continued, “Sometimes, you have to go through some growing pains. . Obviously, that was a life lesson for him.”

The Grizzlies currently have a record of 41 wins and 27 losses, ranking third in the Western Conference. (jim)

