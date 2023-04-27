Grizzlies come back to Lakers, Warriors take advantage of Kings

The precious Kevon Looney (22 rebounds in the game) and the address of Andrew Wiggins (20 points), Klay Thompson (25 points) and Draymond Green (21 points), then allow the defending champions to manage their meeting. With a 12-point lead in the last quarter, Golden State could have rolled out late in the game. But the collective will then seize up and multiply the errors, in a room of the Kings which then regains hope by seeing its team return to a small point five minutes from the end…. This does not ultimately prevent the Warriors from l trump experience: 123-116. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry finished as the best player of the night, with 31 points and 8 assists.