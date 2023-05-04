Grizzlies decide to waive Dillon details

The playoffs are about to begin, and the preparations for each team are also in full swing. However, for some teams, they need to make a more difficult decision-giving up a player in order to better break through the playoffs. Recently, according to sources, the Memphis Grizzlies have decided to waive guard Dillon.

The Grizzlies are a team in the Western District. They did not perform well in the previous regular season, ranking eighth in the Western District. However, they still have enough strength to make the playoffs. With the playoffs approaching, the Grizzlies need to consider how to better utilize their strengths in order to achieve better results in the playoffs. It is understood that the Grizzlies’ decision to abandon Dillon is to better optimize the team’s lineup.

Dillon is a solid guard and a solid player for the Grizzlies. However, his strength is not enough to support the team’s performance in the playoffs. Therefore, the Grizzlies made the decision to abandon Dillon in order to better strengthen the team’s strength. For this decision, netizens’ comments are also very enthusiastic.

“Dillon is an excellent player, but in the playoffs, strength is the most critical.” A fan said, “I believe the Grizzlies made the right decision.”

“The Grizzlies need a better lineup to win.” Another fan also said, “Giving up Dillon is a difficult decision, but it is also necessary.”

Of course, some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the Grizzlies’ decision. “Dillon is an important player of the team, and his departure will have a big impact on the team’s strength.” A fan said, “I hope the team can find a better way to strengthen the team’s strength.”

[The Grizzlies decided to give up Dillon, the details are exposed]