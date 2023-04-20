Home » Grizzlies equalize against Lakers in NBA
After the surprise win at the start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off, the Los Angeles Lakers had to accept the equalizer on Wednesday. LeBron James’ team lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game of the “Best of seven” series with 93:103 and thus conceded the 1:1.

The Grizzlies were undeterred by the short-term absence of young star Ja Morant and started strong. Center Xavier Tillman in particular knew how to convince with 22 points and scored with the first six throws in the first quarter. James scored 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, but Anthony Davis was unable to build on his strong first game.

The Milwaukee Bucks evened out the series without the back injury of Giannis Antetokounmpo, beating the Miami Heat 138-122. Already at halftime, the Bucks made a preliminary decision with an 81:55 lead and equalized the three-point record in a playoff game. With Brook Lopez (25 points), Jrue Holiday (24) and Pat Connaughton three players reached the 20 point mark. Jimmy Butler was the most successful for Miami (25).

The Denver Nuggets are already 2-0 up. The team around MVP candidate Nikola Jokic won against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 122:113. In addition to Jokic, who just missed his next triple double with 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, Jamal Murray towered over with 40 points. Ultimately, a strong performance by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was not enough against the offensive power of the Nuggets.

