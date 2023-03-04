Home Sports Grman waited fifty-one laps for the first goal. Pleased, but this is not my job, he laughed
by admin

Even in the 27th minute, the Vítkovic hockey players lost 0:2 on their ice to Kometa Brno after a goal by Eduard Šalé, but they still celebrated the win and the first hundred points of the season. The key equalizing goal was scored at the end of the third period with a shot from the blue by holiday shooter Mário Grman, who scored for the first time in the season in the penultimate round of the regular season. “I was pleased, but somehow I don’t attach much importance to it. I have other tasks in the team,” smiled the 25-year-old Slovak defender.

