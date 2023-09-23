Großschartner fourth in time trial in Luxembourg – sport.ORF.at

The Upper Austrian Felix Großschartner showed off his time trial qualities with fourth place in the Luxembourg cycling tour. The former national champion from the UAE team was 22 seconds behind stage winner Victor Campenaerts (BEL/Lotto) on the penultimate stage of 24 kilometers on Saturday.

In the overall ranking, Großschartner improved to sixth place after four stages. The gap to his leading teammate Marc Hirschi (SUI) is 37 seconds.

Felix Gall only came 50th in the fight against the clock, but the Tour de France stage winner is in 25th place in the overall ranking before the finale on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

