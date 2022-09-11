Tomorrow evening the Picerno-Foggia postponement is scheduled, then starting Tuesday with the first midweek shift of the season

Second round in Serie C which is completed with groups B and C, net of the postponement of Monday evening (20.30, also live on Rai Sport) which will see Picerno and Foggia facing each other. From Tuesday, space for the first midweek shift of the season. Here is everything that happened in the rich Sunday program.

GIRONE B — After two days the ranking is already skimmed, with only two teams with full points. One is Entella, which passes of authority to Alessandria (3-1) without ever suffering: after Checchi’s own goal, the grays find a provisional equal with Galeandro, but they are overwhelmed by the market hits Clemenza and Faggioli. Instead, it is a former Entella, like Alessandro Capello, who drags Carrarese to the top with his hat-trick: 3-1 to the Recanatese, who scored the first goal in his history among professionals with Senigagliesi. Reggiana falls in Siena, punished by the measure (1-0) by the restart of Disanto on a corner kick in their favor; to complicate the recovery plans for Diana’s team we think Montalto, who enters from the bench in the middle of the second half and after just three minutes is expelled for an elbow to Crescenzi. Cesena passes (1-0) to Rimini in the awaited Romagna derby, played in front of about seven thousand spectators and ended with an expulsion on each side: worthy of the frame is Simone Corazza’s heel strike, halfway through the first half, which fixes the result and gives the three points to Mimmo Toscano. Without history Lucchese-Imolese (3-1): AC Milan double advantage after 20 ‘with Di Quinzio and Bianchimano’s penalty, Bruzzaniti’s trio at the beginning of the second half with Stijepovic shortening too late. Pontedera’s home comeback, from 0-2 to 2-2 with Ancona who had carried on with a brace from Spagnoli: parity restored by Cioffi and Fantacci for the Tuscans. He climbs on the queue in Fermana-Gubbio (1-1), where everything happens in the recovery: Umbrians ahead with Denis Portanova (brother and son of art), immediately the equal of the Albanian Gkertsos to deny the success to Piero Braglia on the day of his bench number 600 (excluding playoffs and playout) in Serie C. Vis Pesaro is doing well, with four points in two games: Fiorenzuola beaten 1-0 thanks to a goal by Fedato, despite the missed penalty by Cannavò in the 19th minute of the first half . Shot in Sassari of San Donato Tavarnelle (2-1), in the challenge between newly promoted with Torres: to the Sardinian advantage of Ruocco, Russo responds with a brace (in the final, Cardelli saves Suciu the penalty of a possible draw). Without goals Montevarchi-Olbia, with the goalkeeper Gelmi protagonist. See also Juve, all down to earth

GROUP C — The big favorites don’t miss a beat. Starting from Catanzaro, which only takes a time (3-0) to close the Taranto practice at Iacovone: Sounas and Biasci scored with two goals, three goals in two games for the former Padova and seven scored without even one immediately for Vivarini’s team. Crotone responds forcefully, overcoming Monopoli at Scida (2-0) thanks to captain Golemic’s double header: the Serbian defender thus celebrated in the best way the 100 appearances in the rossoblù jersey, for which he was awarded in the pre race. In the leading trio there is also the breaking latest news of Alberto Colombo, who returns with the three points from Latina (2-1): super first half of the biancazzurri who go ahead with Mora and Cuppone, the hosts – even in ten, in the final, for the red to Carissoni – they shorten with Rosseti from the spot and close at the boarding, without finding equal. The Avellino, on the other hand, does not get into gear, stopped at home (between the whistles) at 0-0 by the freshman Gelbison of the Irpinia coach Gianluca Esposito. In the other all-out challenge, the Juve Stabia-Turris derby, the guests celebrate (2-0 at the Menti) giving a former joy to the coach Pasquale Padalino: Leonetti scored and – after Tonucci’s expulsion – Haoudi. First three points for Cerignola signed by Malcore (1-0), who enters from the bench and extends Giugliano in the challenge between newly promoted. Patierno’s penalty is enough for Francavilla to overcome Messina (1-0), while the 2-2 between Viterbese and Fidelis Andria has an undisputed protagonist: the two Lazio goals were scored by the seventeen-year-old Simone D’Uffizi, who will come of age between four days. Spectacular 2-2 between Potenza and Monterosi: the Argentine Belloni (suspected offside) catches up again for the Lucanians in full recovery, shortly after the penalty saved by Alia at Emmausso. At the initial advantage of Di Grazia, Menichini’s team had replied with Costantino – the fourth goal in two games – and the overhead of Parlati. See also The national football team will learn from Oman's defensive strategy, Li Tie, learn from the lessons, and choose more pragmatic players jqknews

11 September – 9.12 pm

