Group with former soccer stars: UEFA advisory board recommends adjustment of handball rules

Status: 04/25/2023 3:49 p.m

The new UEFA Football Advisory Board meets in Nyon for the first time – including with Rudi Völler. The experts also advise on handball rules and make clear recommendations.

After the inaugural meeting in Nyon, the new UEFA football advisory board led by DFB sporting director Rudi Völler recommended changes to the application of the handball rule.

The top-class panel of experts proposes that the European Football Union make it clear once again for the coming season that there is no punishable handball if the ball was previously deflected from the player’s own body. Especially if it doesn’t result in a goal.

UEFA also said that not every handball should be punished with a yellow card. Unsportsmanlike behavior – such as swallows and feigned injuries – should be warned more consistently. The handball question had recently been discussed more and more heatedly in the European Cup, the referees are increasingly criticized.

Völler on the new advisory board: “Excellent Beginning”

In addition, UEFA should lobby the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules enforcers to amend Rule 12, which would see players sent off if they prevented a goal or a clear scoring opportunity by handling a goal. The advisory board recommended that red should only be shown in the future if there was an intentional handball. Without intent, only a warning should be given.

“Talking to so many prominent personalities about the game and the specific rules was very exciting,” Völler said, according to a UEFA statement. “Most of us are no longer actively playing football, many have had success in other roles, so each of us brings a unique experience. In short, an excellent start.”

The Advisory Board was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee during its meeting in Lisbon in early April. The expert group of 24 top coaches and former soccer stars includes former German world champions Philipp Lahm (39), Jürgen Klinsmann (58) and Völler (63).