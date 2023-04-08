The author returns with ‘En la boca del lobo’, her latest novel, to fiction and childhood, one of the great territories of her literature

Cold, evil, fear. “Evil” says Elvira Lindo since he makes his first date, “he is part of our beautiful world.” And from then on, everything is covered in that tender and terrible cloak in which children discover the nature of fears, caused by adults, animated like restless vermin by fantasies. Reading the book is touching a person, who first is a girl whose adults, around her, try to place her at the exact point where she cannot move.. Girl for life. But she gets away. In this way of escaping, the syntax of the novel is composed.

The novel is titled in the lion’s den (Seix Barral). We talk to her in her house, in the dim light. She looks, Elvira Lindo always looks, as if she also had the questions we are going to ask her on her face. He guesses or requires them, he is always on the lookout, with the air of a bird that does not miss a single letter of what he hears.

There is calm in the house, a lot of calm, but it should be noted that this is a calm full of alarm, as if Elvira Lindo was never truly still. She even though she doesn’t move. This is the interview.

Q. At the beginning there is a phrase that marks the entire book: “Evil is part of our beautiful world.”R. It’s not my phrase. It’s from Mary Oliver. I chose her because she is a poet who has something spiritual and she went with the story that I was going to tell. It is also that in this book there is a dialogue between souls. The characters are at a point in their lives where they can only tell the truth. That’s why I chose the phrase, because it goes with the tone. We live in a time in which many words have been trivialized and I make sure that in my stories the words have the right weight. So, when you talk about evil, it doesn’t mean that everyone is bad. I mean that is something that is part of human nature.

Q. Where do you find evil today?R. I think that today in society there is an evil that perhaps is not so noticeable, which is indifference. We live in a time when few have a lot and many have very little. And there is a lot of indifference in that aspect, right? Well, therein lies the evil.

Q. How did you conceive of the girl who populates the beginning of the book?R. At first it was going to be something simpler. I thought that there are times when we leave behind who we have been, in this case childhood, and that there are places that you visit at that stage of life that stay fixed on you. But… little by little I tasted a simple childhood nostalgia, you know? Then I began to think about the helplessness of children who are not well cared for by their parents. That’s something based on conversations I’ve had with two people who suffered that kind of homelessness. That too could have been told to me by a psychologist. But, look at him, no. Because when you have a testimony from someone who has experienced that situation, everything is much more revealing. These days I have been reading about the case of the child from La Rioja [asesinado por un pederasta] and… I put myself in the shoes of the parents in the trial, there, listening to everything their son suffered, and I think that in that case there was no other choice because that is what a justice process has. But treating the case in the media does require more care, because it involves injured people. That is why I decided to approach this subject using the resources of the fable, of the story… And I wanted to highlight that these people have a wound but that they are not doomed to misfortune.

Q. Is your childhood part of the childhood that you tell in this book?R. The environment, the atmosphere, the humanity of the people I grew up with are part of it… That is to say: I am not oblivious to the environment in which the book takes place, but I am to the girl’s story. Perhaps what I did experience is fear. Look: my childhood fed on scary tales because the elders didn’t think that could enter your dreams. They told me stories that generated a lot of fear in a child. They were tales of children who were lost or kidnapped or who got fat and were later eaten, things like that. Perhaps they told us with the idea of ​​warning us, of telling us that danger could jump out at any moment, I don’t know.

Q. Those threats towards children have been renewed, right?R. Well… there has been a decline in the freedom of children. I remember that when we arrived in Madrid, we moved very freely through open fields or in many places. And I think that freedom no longer exists. As adults we have overprotected them too much, maybe justifiably, I don’t know. I belong to a very extended family, and now many children grow up in families of two or three people, and that completely changes childhood because everything is a coexistence among a few. Now parents are very aware of what their children see, of the information they receive… The truth is that I feel relieved to have had children in an earlier time because today’s times seem very complicated to me. Because children are subjected to stimuli that can lead them to have stress and that kind of thing.

Since I have a public life, I always meet someone who wants to hurt me. Someone who wants to get attention by doing or saying something bad to you”

Q. Are there fears that you inherited from the girl you were?R. Yes. Well, in childhood I was afraid of unreal things, right? Ghosts and all that. And I think that for several years as an adult I continued to tend them. Today I think I’m still afraid of people who want to hurt. Since I have a public life, I always meet someone who wants to hurt me. Someone who wants to get attention by doing or saying something bad to you.

Q. When you approach a delicate subject, what is literature for you?R. In this novel it has helped me to have another life within mine. And when I recounted the life of my parents, it helped me order my past.

Q. Did you alleviate fear with fiction?R. This book has been very exciting to write. Because I have been moving in well-known terrain and for me it has been like going back to a childhood paradise, to the people I grew up with, to the nature among which I lived and that I have smelled again, admired… It is something that I had never experienced before. written, you know? I mean the flight of a bird or the fall of the leaves or relating the life of animals with the life of people. That has been pure party.

Q. And how was the need to tell this story born?R. I know the region well, but one day I went up to the highest village, because they were doing a report on Valencian television, and it seemed to me a very extraordinary, very beautiful place and I thought: I have to come back here. And I came back. And that second visit was when I started thinking about characters, and from there, everything was a constant joy. Because it is such a rich place, so diverse, there is so much water…. All this made me think of childhood afternoons when we children moved from one place to another. But then things got complicated and I began to think about the souls that are out there.

I have had a very busy, complicated life since childhood. The other day I thought that, having had many experiences, I forgot to mature. And I continued to be very innocent for many things.”

Q. Is that what stayed with you since you were a child?R. I have had a very busy life, perhaps convulsed, complicated, since childhood. The other day I thought that precisely because I had had many experiences, I forgot to mature. And I continued to be very innocent for many things. But I already realized that this is due to the rush that I always have to do everything. Do everything and soon.

Q. Still?R. No. Now I have a much calmer, more peaceful life, with a defined time for everything. Work, family, friends and personal.

Q. It is curious that the word joy is rarely pronounced here.R. However it is, huh. This. It seems that terrible endings have more prestige in literature than hopeful endings, and I think it’s somewhat unfair. Because I don’t think it’s right to condemn people for the misfortunes of the past.

Listening to the radio in the morning and reading the newspaper…. It gives me the sensation of living in an uncontrollable world“

Q. There is also much perplexity here. What perplexes you now?R. Many things. Now just listen to the radio in the morning and read the newspaper…. It gives me the feeling of living in an uncontrollable world. I read about that American company that is going to start making radio stations with voices created by Artificial Intelligence and… I don’t quite understand it. I think that, Artificial Intelligence, is going to change us as human beings, right?

P. Like rancor, right?R. Resentment is a feeling that must be kept at bay. Because it is doubly negative: for the person you feel a grudge against and for yourself. Resentment is something that makes you dirty. There are times when there are justified grudges, I’m not saying no. There are many situations in life that are forgivable and others that are not. But… grudges are bad food, right? You have the right to feel resentment, but it is something that does not do you good.

Q. Here there is silence, but also music. From Patti Smith, for example..

R. Well, Patti Smith and various Italian songs, which are very important here.

P.Yeah. But I don’t know those.

R. Well, they were songs that were danced at town festivals. The interesting thing is the silence. One arrives at the field and it seems to us that there is silence, but no. If one pays attention, in the field there is never silence.

Q. There is something that the protagonist says that the author can also be asked: “What am I like and what is my life like?”R. Ha ha ha. What I am like is very difficult to say. Whenever I see people define themselves, I notice an excessive ego and I don’t like it. I prefer others to see me. And how is my life? That is something I have asked myself several times. Sometimes it has been miserable, but now… now I would stay in this present! Because I believe that it is in maturity when you can have the greatest serenity and happiness in life.

Whoever has experienced homelessness as a child, carries it all his life. It is a wound that opens from time to time and creates fear and anxiety.”

Q. What are the consequences of bullying against children?R. In the future? Well… having been bullied in childhood has very significant consequences that mark you for life. Now, because we all talk about ourselves so much, people put the word trauma to any circumstance, to any difficulty that they have had in life. That is also true. But I think that here I do not trivialize the word trauma. The girl has had a real trauma. Whoever has experienced homelessness as a child, carries it all his life. It is a wound that opens from time to time and creates fear and anxiety, for example.

Q. Anyway, this is a book full of fear.

R. Yes, but it is also a book that is giving me a lot of satisfaction because I wanted the reader to feel from the first page that something is not working well, that there is something hidden and then discover, little by little, what the behaviors respond to. Of the characters. Let him realize why pain exists in the lives of two people and why a wound is always tender. But they also know that life is worth it.

Q. At the end of the book there is a question that I underlined to ask you: “When do we leave the places for good?”R. Oops, well that is something very difficult. I’ve definitely left somewhere. But there are also two or three that I know have not left and that is why it is difficult to return. I have not left New York for good, because it was decisive in my life. I haven’t completely left my mother’s town. I have not completely left the neighborhood of my adolescence in Madrid.